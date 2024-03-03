Golaghat Firing: Man on Run in Indrani Tahbildar’s Death Case Arrested

In a dramatic twist to the blank firing incident at Ikorani in Golaghat's Sarupathar, the most wanted criminal, Abhimanyu Das, who was linked to the suicide of Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar, was arrested by the Assam Police.
Das was reportedly at large after the BJP leader's death became public last year.
Currently, Das’s name has been cropped up for allegedly blank firing and creating a ruckus at a dhaba on Saturday night.
The Golaghat police has also arrested Dashrath Singh (Rajasthan), Gajen Bora alias Mandeep (Barpathar), Sachin Sharma (Rajasthan), Uttam Sharma (Guwahati Lokhra) and Hirakjyoti Baishya (Khetri).
Earlier, the state police had initiated action against Abhimanyu Das for his alleged involvement in the Indrani Tahbildar’s death case.
Abhimanyu Das was one among those people whose name cropped up during the investigations into Tahbildar’s death. According to reports, all bank accounts of Das were then sealed by the police.
Allegations had been leveled against Abhimanyu Das of constructing huge buildings using black money. Sources said that many complaints have been lodged against Das in various other states including Manipur, Imphal and Andhra Pradesh. Along with this, five cases have been lodged against him in Guwahati alone.
Later, sources had claimed that Abhimanya tried to flee from Nepal’s Kathmandu to other places.
It may be mentioned here that, prime accused of the death case, Anurag Chaliha had once revealed to the police during questioning that Indrani had been facing political pressure and intimidation from Abhimanyu Das, accusing the latter to have leaked the intimate pictures that led to Indrani Tahbildar committing suicide. Anurag also pleaded innocence before the police during his interrogation and shifted the entire blame of the incident on Abhimanyu Das. Anurag Chaliha told that the police's investigation should focus on Abhimanyu.
According to Chaliha's expose, Abhimanyu had physically and mentally harassed and abused the deceased Indrani Tahbildar at a locked hotel room in Meghalaya's Nongpoh and also blackmailed her. He said that Abhimanyu was trying to pressure Indrani to withdraw her candidature for the Barpeta constituency ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.
Abhimanyu was seeking the backing that Indrani Tahbildar had and the support of Amin Chakraborty's faction, who is the nephew of a top RSS leader, said the detained Anurag Chaliha.
In addition, Abhimanyu was also pressuring Indrani Tahbildar's faction into giving him the position of President of Barpeta Kisan Morcha, Chaliha revealed in the police interrogation.