Golaghat Firing: Man on Run in Indrani Tahbildar’s Death Case Arrested

It may be mentioned here that, prime accused of the death case, Anurag Chaliha had once revealed to the police during questioning that Indrani had been facing political pressure and intimidation from Abhimanyu Das, accusing the latter to have leaked the intimate pictures that led to Indrani Tahbildar committing suicide. Anurag also pleaded innocence before the police during his interrogation and shifted the entire blame of the incident on Abhimanyu Das. Anurag Chaliha told that the police's investigation should focus on Abhimanyu.