BREAKING: Gauhati HC Exonerates All 2004 Dhemaji Blast Accused

All accused in the 2004 Dhemaji bomb blast incident were on Thursday exonerated of all charges by the Gauhati High Court, reports emerged.
It has come to the fore that the accused had challenged the order of lower court at the high court, after which they were acquitted of all wrongdoings.
The final hearing in the matter had taken place on July 24 and the order was pronounced today.
The incident pertains to the bomb explosion in Assam's Dhemaji district on August 15, 2004. On the occasion of Independence Day which left as many as 18 children dead.
The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) had claimed the responsibility for the attack. A lower court had convicted as many as six accused in the matter. The court had pronounced a life sentence for Dipanjali Burhagohain, Muhi Handique, Jatin Dubori, and Leela Gogoi.
Moreover, two others including Prashanta Bhuyan and Hemen Gogoi were sentenced to four years of imprisonment.
All of them were today exonerated by the Gauhati High Court overturning the lower court's order.