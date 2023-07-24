Gauhati HC Reserves Verdict on 2004 Dhemaji Bomb Blast Case

Gauhati High Court on Monday reserved the verdict on the 2004 Dhemaji Bomb Blast that took place in a playground during Independence Day celebration killing as many as 14 children and leaving several others injured.
Earlier today, the final hearing of the case was completed in the court however, the court reserved the verdict, sources said.
It may be mentioned that on August 15, 2004, the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) triggered an explosion during Independence Day celebrations at Dhemaji College playground at 8.55 am killing 17 people including several children.
Later in the year 2019, six individuals, including a woman, were convicted by Dhemaji district and sessions judge Sutham Das under relevant sections of the IPC, including sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 302 (murder, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Out of the six convicts, four of them were awarded life imprisonment and were ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 10,000 each. The four convicts have been identified as Dipanjali Gohain, Muhi Handique, Lila Gogoi Khan and Jatin Dowari.
Meanwhile, the other two accused, identified as Prasanta Bhuyan and Hemen Gogoi, were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for four years and in addition were ordered to pay Rs. 2,000 fine.
Moreover, eight others accused were acquitted by the lower court giving them the benefit of doubt.
After the Dhemaji Sessions court pronounced the verdict, the families of the victims moved Gauhati High Court challenging the verdict.