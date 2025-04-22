Advertisment
Guwahati Top Stories

BREAKING: Gauhati HC Receives Bomb Threat; Top Officials Rush to Spot

A bomb threat email sent from an unidentified account to the Gauhati High Court has triggered panic and prompted a swift and high-level security response in the city.

Pratidin Time
Gauhati HC Snubs Assam Govt’s Bid to Sack Tainted APSC Officers

A bomb threat email allegedly sent from an unidentified account to the Gauhati High Court has sparked panic and triggered a swift and high-level security response in the city, as reported by a leading electronic media outlet.

According to the report, the alarming message, which threatened to blow up the court premises, has led to heightened concern among city police. Senior officials from the Guwahati Police and the Special Branch (SB) are reported to have immediately reached the spot and are currently supervising security arrangements.

The media source further states that senior police personnel and cybercrime experts are on high alert, with investigations already underway to trace the origin of the threat. However, the identity of the sender remains unknown at the time of filing this report.

