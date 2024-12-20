CM Sarma Slams Assam Congress, Says "Trying to Incite Unrest in Guwahati"

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), stating that President Uday Bhanu Chib and others who visited Assam should have been jailed for attempting to create chaos in Guwahati. His remarks came after the Assam Police detained Chib, along with several national and state office bearers of the IYC, earlier on Friday.

Speaking to media persons in Nagaon, CM Sarma remarked, “The Congress leaders arrived in Assam from Himachal to create chaos. They should have been sent to jail. However, it was our goodwill that we lodged them at a hotel. If it would have been some other states, they would have been jailed by now.”

When asked about the ongoing protests held by the Assam Congress at the Raj Bhavan, CM Sarma lashed out stating that the party is trying to incite unrest in Guwahati. He also stated that certain Congress leaders are competing to rise to higher positions by agitating and misleading the people.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Congress leaders are trying to incite unrest and wishing a police firing to take place in Guwahati. There is a strong competition going on between a few Congress leaders to rise to a higher level. In this competition, they are trapping the people of the city. Since yesterday, they have been agitated, but I fail to understand the reason behind it. I have never seen political parties turn into agitators. They are trying to create a bad situation in Guwahati, but we will take every step needed to make sure that they do not succeed.”