Tragedy struck a family in Guwahati's Tarun Nagar on Tuesday when a girl aged just 16 years fell to her death from the roof of a building.

As per initial reports, the girl fell off the roof of the seven-storey building. The incident took place at Tarun Nagar, Byelane number five in Guwahati's ABC locality.

The girl was immediately rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a critical condition. However, doctors there declared her dead on arrival.

Further details are awaited.