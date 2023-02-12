Assam: Minor Girl Dies under Mysterious Conditions in Chirang

Assam

In a terrible incident, a minor girl died under mysterious conditions in Assam’s Chirang district on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the deceased eloped with a man, identified as Prema Arya, last month on Saraswati Puja.

After eloping, Prema hid her in his maternal uncle’s house.

The reason behind the sudden death of the minor girl is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Prema in connection to the mysterious death of the minor girl.

Yesterday, the body of a minor girl was found hanging in Mankachar.

The girl was suspected to have committed suicide in connection to a child marriage-related case.

Minor Girl Found Hanging Inside House in Assam’s Mankachar

The deceased minor girl was a resident of Asamer Alga village.

The locals of the area admitted the girl to the Hatsingimari Civil Hospital after her body was recovered this morning. However, doctors of the hospital declared her dead.

Meanwhile, a case was registered and a probe was launched by the Mankachar Police.

Assam police

