BREAKING: GMCH Announces Probe Into Deven Dutta's Death

In a sudden turn of events, the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has ordered an internal investigation into the death of noted educationist Deven Dutta.
This comes after the former Cotton College Vice Principal and a well-known consumer rights activist passed away aged 81 late last night at the hospital.
As per reports, GMCH authorities have announced that an investigation into the death will take place as they suspect the death to have occurred due to inefficiency and negligence.
According to the GMCH authorities, there is a possibility that Deven Dutta died as he did not receive the required blood at the right time.
As per the reports, a team of three physician professors have been entrusted with the task of probing the matter. It was alleged that blood was not supplied at the right time even after the attending doctors called for it.
Those entrusted with the responsibility are Dr Ajanta Sharma, Dr Usha Sharma and Ujjal Kumar Sharma.
Further details in the matter are awaited.
A prominent educationist and the former Vice Principal of Cotton University, Deven Dutta passed away at the age of 81 while undergoing treatment at GMCH on Friday.
An active public worker, Deven Dutta breathed his last at GMCH at around 12.10 am last night. According to initial reports, he was suffering from heart, kidney and lung-related ailments.
He had been admitted to GMCH on August 11 and was undergoing treatment.
Born on April 5, 1944 at Nazira in Sivasagar, Deven Dutta was residing in Guwahati's Sundarpur area. He had completed his post-graduation in English in the year 1965 and started his career as a professor of English in Cotton College.
In 2001, Deven Dutta was promoted to the position of Vice Principal of Cotton College. He went on to retire in 2002 and pursue his ambitions as a consumer rights activist.
As per reports, the last rites of the noted educationist will be performed at Nabagraha crematorium.