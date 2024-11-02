BREAKING: Guwahati-Chennai IndiGo Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Search Underway

An IndiGo flight scheduled to fly to Chennai from Guwahati received a bomb threat on Saturday forcing delays. A thorough search is currently underway with passengers kept away from the flight.
As per reports, the IndiGo flight 6E-119 from Guwahati to Chennai was scheduled for take-off at 4 pm. However, it is still grounded at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati following a bomb threat over a phone call.
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel are on ground and are carrying out thorough searches inside the aircraft at the moment. Meanwhile, passengers have not been allowed to board the plane as a security measure.
The Indian aviation sector is currently facing severe disruptions as hoax bomb threats have impacted over 510 domestic and international flights within just two weeks. These threats have led to delays, emergency landings, increased costs for airlines, and widespread anxiety among passengers.
Major Indian carriers, including Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Vistara, have been most affected, with a significant spike on Tuesday when more than 100 flights were targeted. This unprecedented surge in bomb threats has already exceeded four times the total of 120 incidents reported over a three-year period from 2014 to 2017, the last available official data.