Hoax Bomb Threat Leads to Emergency Landing at Guwahati's LGBI Airport

A SpiceJet flight, SG 2448, made an emergency landing at LGBI Airport in Guwahati's Borjhar on Friday due to a hoax bomb threat received via email.
The aircraft was traveling from Delhi to Shillong when the threat was reported, prompting a diversion to Guwahati.
Following the landing, airport security forces swiftly moved the aircraft to a secure location to ensure passenger safety.
There were about 75 passengers on board, all of whom were unharmed.
Meanwhile, the ground authorities are investigating the source of the hoax threat, emphasizing that it caused unnecessary panic and disruption. Further updates will be provided as this situation develops.