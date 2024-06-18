Guwahati News

BREAKING: Home Secretary To Assam Govt, Shiladitya Chetia Kills Self

Some speculations suggest that Chetia was not keeping well following the death of his wife, who passed away after a battle with cancer.
The Home Secretary to Assam Govt, Shiladitya Chetia died by suicide
The secretary to the home and political departments of the Goverment of Assam, IPS officer Shiladitya Chetia allegedly committed suicide in Guwahati on Tuesday.

As per reports, the top official died at a private hospital in Guwahati. The circumstances leading to the incident are not known yet. Chetia is thought to have shot himself.

Some speculations suggest that Chetia was not keeping well following the death of his wife, who passed away after a battle with cancer today. He was in the hospital where he decided to end his own life.

Chetia had previously served as the superintendent of police (SP) of Tinsukia and Sonitpur districts in Assam.

