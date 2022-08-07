Guwahati News

BREAKING: Ink Factory Up In Flames In Guwahati's Palashbari

The source of the fire has been identified as a chemical container. Flames erupted from the container and quickly spread to nearby areas, mentioned officials.
A major fire broke out at a factory in Guwahati's Palashbari
A major fire broke out on Sunday at Hudumpur near Palashbari in the outskirts of Guwahati.

According to reports, the fire broke out at an ink manufacturing plant named Control Print.

As many as four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and after a long battle, they were able to bring the flames under control.

Meanwhile, the source of the fire has been identified as a chemical container. Flames erupted from the container and quickly spread to nearby areas, mentioned officials.

Officials from the police and district administration have reached the site of the fire.

Moreover, nearby residents have been evacuated to safer distances amid fears of the fire spreading.

In addition, no fatalities or injuries have been reported from the incident so far.

Further details are awaited.

