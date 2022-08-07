"Fake Video" Claims Pijush Hazarika On Angoorlata Deka's Derogatory Remarks

Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mahila Morcha state president Angoorlata Deka did not make any derogatory remarks towards any indigenous community.
Clarifying on the incident involving Deka where some derogatory comments were made against the Ahom community during one of her rallies, Hazarika addressed the media today.
He dismissed the notion claiming that a video of the incident which has been circulating is completely an edited version to make her look bad.
The state minister said that no BJP leader will ever disrespect a community known to have ruled Assam for 600 years and who fought off foreign invaders including the Mughals.
Moreover, Hazarika urged the organizations protesting against the remarks made by the party’s state Mahila Morcha president to once view the original version of the video and call off their protests.
In addition, he mentioned that the police will take strong action against the perpetrators involved in creating a fake, edited version of the video to create public disharmony.