"Fake Video" Claims Pijush Hazarika On Angoorlata Deka's Derogatory Remarks

Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mahila Morcha state president Angoorlata Deka did not make any derogatory remarks towards any indigenous community.

Clarifying on the incident involving Deka where some derogatory comments were made against the Ahom community during one of her rallies, Hazarika addressed the media today.

He dismissed the notion claiming that a video of the incident which has been circulating is completely an edited version to make her look bad.