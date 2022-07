A major fire has broken out at the Basistha Chariali area in Guwahati on Saturday.

According to reports, the fire broke out from a shop aside the national highway.

As many as three nearby shops have been gutted in the massive fire.

Meanwhile, several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot in a bid to douse the fire.

However, the reason behind the fire is yet to be established.

Further details awaited.