Lift Of Gold! Mirabai Chanu Bags Medal At CWG 22

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has clinched India’s first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

Chanu won the gold in the 49 kilograms clean and jerk event. She lifted a total of 210 kilograms to bring the first gold and India’s third medal on the day.

Earlier, weightlifter Gururaja Poojary has secured India’s second medal at the ongoing CWG event. He won the bronze in men’s 61 kilograms category, lifting a total of 269 kilograms.

Before the match, Sanket Sargar had opened the medals tally for India at CWG 22, winning silver medal at the men’s 55 kilograms event. He had lifted 135 kilograms in his first attempt of clean and jerk before missing a weight of 139 kilograms in the second and third attempts in the final.