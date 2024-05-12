Guwahati News

BREAKING: Major Fire Breaks Out in Guwahati's Satgaon

The massive inferno that broke out near the primary health center at Satgaon gutted properties worth lakhs of rupees, reports said.
BREAKING: Major Fire Breaks Out in Guwahati's Satgaon
BREAKING: Major Fire Breaks Out in Guwahati's Satgaon
Pratidin Time

A massive fire broke out in Guwahati's Satgaon locality on Sunday, reports said.

According to preliminary reports, it is suspected that the fire erupted due to a leak of a cylinder pipe. However, the exact reason has not been ascertained till the filing of this report.

The massive inferno that broke out near the primary health center at Satgaon gutted properties worth lakhs of rupees, reports said.

Reportedly, fire tenders have arrived at the incident spot and are currently engaged in dousing the blaze.

Further, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

BREAKING: Major Fire Breaks Out in Guwahati's Satgaon
Vehicle Fire Reported at Umroi Airport Junction: No Casualties Reported
Fire
Guwahati police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/breaking-major-fire-breaks-out-in-guwahatis-satgaon
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com