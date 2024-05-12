BREAKING: Major Fire Breaks Out in Guwahati's Satgaon

A massive fire broke out in Guwahati's Satgaon locality on Sunday, reports said.
According to preliminary reports, it is suspected that the fire erupted due to a leak of a cylinder pipe. However, the exact reason has not been ascertained till the filing of this report.
The massive inferno that broke out near the primary health center at Satgaon gutted properties worth lakhs of rupees, reports said.
Reportedly, fire tenders have arrived at the incident spot and are currently engaged in dousing the blaze.
Further, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.