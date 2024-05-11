Vehicle Fire Reported at Umroi Airport Junction: No Casualties Reported

At around 12 noon today, a vehicle transporting passengers from Mawblang village in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi District to a retreat center in Umroi Nongrah, encountered a harrowing incident as it caught fire near Umroi Airport junction.
The vehicle, driven by Tyngshain Maring (26), experienced ignition issues near NH-44, resulting in a sudden blaze. Despite efforts by fire emergency services, the vehicle was engulfed in flames and ultimately destroyed.
Thankfully, no casualties were reported in this alarming incident. However, the burned vehicle has been towed to Umroi Police Investigation Center for further examination and investigation into the cause of the fire.