BREAKING: Man Found Hanging From Tree In Guwahati's Khanapara

In a shocking incident, the body of a man was found hanging from a tree on the side of the road in Guwahati's Khanapara on Friday.
As per initial reports, the body was found hanging by residents of the area early today morning. Since the recovery of the body, panic has gripped the people of the locality.
Soon after the body was found, a team of cops from the nearby Dispur Police Station rushed to the scene. They recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.
Meanwhile, officials said said that the identity of the victim was not immediately established, however, later they came to know that the deceased was one Pranab Mili, a TET qualified teacher. Also, it is not immediately clear whether it was a case of suicide.
Officials said they will investigate every possible angle to find out the truth. Further details will also emerge after the arrival of the autopsy report.
In the meantime, locals who spotted the body initially, said that the possibility of this being a murder case cannot be ignored.
They said that someone must have killed the victim and hanged him there to make it look like it was a case of suicide.
