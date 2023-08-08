Guwahati: Father Of 2 Tragically Dies By Suicide

In a tragic incident, a 37 year-old man in Guwahati died by suicide, reports emerged on Tuesday.
As per initial reports, the man has left behind a wife and two small children. He had reportedly locked them in the bedroom before heading to the kitchen of his house where he killed himself by hanging.
The incident was reported from Kanchan Nagar in the Hengrabari locality of Guwahati. The deceased was identified as Kamal Rajbongshi, a carpenter by trade.
The reason behind the extreme step has not come to the fore yet. Local police from the Dispur Police Station reached the scene and sent the body for post-mortem.
An investigation in connection with the matter has been initiated, said officials.
Suicide Prevention Helpline: For help call: 9152987821. Services are available from Monday to Saturday from 10 AM to 8 PM. Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Kashmiri.