BREAKING: Mastermind of DB Stock Scam Dipankar Barman Brought to Guwahati

Dipankar Barman, the alleged mastermind behind the infamous DB Stock trading scam, was brought to Guwahati from Goa on Tuesday, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation.
Arriving on Indigo flight 6E6882, Barman was met with heightened police security as he landed at LGBI Airport. He was promptly transported to the Panbazar Police Station, where he is set to face questioning regarding his involvement in the high-profile scam.
Dipankar was apprehended by the Guwahati Police in Goa on Sunday, following an extensive operation led by ACP Amit Mahato, IPS, from the Pan Bazar division.
His return to Guwahati is a crucial step in unraveling the complexities of the trading scandal that has captured public attention.
