Dipankar Barman’s Arrest: Allegations of Hawala Transactions Come to Light

Dipankar Barman, owner of DB Stock and a central figure in the high-profile DB Stock scam, was apprehended by Guwahati Police in Goa on Sunday. Following his arrest, it has emerged that Barman was involved in extensive hawala transactions, with the first payment reportedly received on August 22, 2024.
The funds were allegedly funneled from Assam by Anjali Das, the sister of his girlfriend and would-be wife, Monalisa Das. Both Monalisa and Anjali are currently detained in Guwahati Central Jail in connection with these transactions.
The operation, led by ACP Amit Mahato from the Pan Bazar division, marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation. Barman’s capture is seen as a critical step in the crackdown on financial fraud that has shaken investor confidence and garnered widespread public attention.
Dipankar Barman had reportedly fled Guwahati on August 18, 2024, and is set to be brought back to Guwahati on a transit remand after being presented before the Panaji court in Goa.
This step is part of the City Police's efforts to further the investigation, with additional details on the circumstances of his arrest and forthcoming legal proceedings eagerly awaited.
The Guwahati police are expected to release updates as the case develops, signaling a pivotal point in efforts to restore public trust and accountability in the financial sector.