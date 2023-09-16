BREAKING: Meghalaya Girl Falls to Death from Building in Guwahati

In a tragic incident, a young girl lost her life after falling off a six-storey building in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan locality, reports said on Saturday.
The incident reportedly occurred at the Subansiri Apartment, situated adjacent to the Government Press in Bamunimaidan. She fell off from Flat number 6B of the apartment.
The deceased girl has been identified as Tangsi K Sangma, hailing from Meghalaya, reports said. The girl’s mobile, purse, and slippers were recovered from the incident spot.
Meanwhile, sources revealed that a couple fled from the flat right after the incident occurred.
The flat owner has been identified as Najum Hazarika who provided the flat on rent.
The city police and forensic team have arrived at the spot and an investigation has been initiated into the incident.