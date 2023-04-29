Meghalaya Girl Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Rajasthan

A teenage girl from Meghalaya’s Shillong was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.
The deceased has been identified as Walinda Binong. Rubi Binong, the father of the victim received a call last Thursday afternoon from the authorities of a fashion designing institute in Jaipur, Rajasthan where his daughter Walinda studied, informed the Meghalaya Police.
As per sources, the caller informed the father of the teenage girl that his daughter’s health condition deteriorated and she was admitted at the Laxmangarh community health centre while asking him to reach Jaipur immediately.
After reaching the institute on Friday around 7 pm, he was informed by the authorities that his daughter expired and her body was kept at the morgue room of the community health centre. The authorities also informed him that the postmortem will be done by Saturday.
Meanwhile, the authorities informed the father that his daughter committed suicide in her room at the college hostel. A police investigation into the case is underway.