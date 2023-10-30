BREAKING: Minor Girl Takes 7-Storey Fall In Guwahati's Adabari, Dies

A minor girl died in a tragic incident after reportedly falling off a seven-storey building in Guwahati on Monday.
The incident was reported from Guwahati's Adabari region. Preliminary reports stated that the matter took place at Gokul Niwas, a residential society at Adabari Tiniali.
Following the incident, the residents of the society are in a state of shock. A section of the residents raised alarm over the matter being possibly a purported murder.
Furthermore, another section of people called it an accident saying that the incident was unfortunate which led to the death of the minor girl.
Meanwhile, a team of officials from the nearby Jalukbari Police Station reached the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.
Further details are expected to emerge soon.