BREAKING: Minor Girl Takes 7-Storey Fall In Guwahati's Adabari, Dies

A section of the residents raised alarm over the matter being possibly a purported murder.
A minor girl fell to her death in Guwahati's Adabari
A minor girl died in a tragic incident after reportedly falling off a seven-storey building in Guwahati on Monday.

The incident was reported from Guwahati's Adabari region. Preliminary reports stated that the matter took place at Gokul Niwas, a residential society at Adabari Tiniali.

Following the incident, the residents of the society are in a state of shock. A section of the residents raised alarm over the matter being possibly a purported murder.

Furthermore, another section of people called it an accident saying that the incident was unfortunate which led to the death of the minor girl.

Meanwhile, a team of officials from the nearby Jalukbari Police Station reached the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Further details are expected to emerge soon.

