BREAKING: Murder In Guwahati's Beharbari; Husband Kills Wife

Another shocking murder case has come to the fore in Guwahati, this time from Beharbari where a husband has been accused of killing his wife, reports emerged on Friday.
As per initial reports, the incident took place at Sonkuchi near Beharbari in Guwahati last night.
The victim woman was identified as one Hameda Begum. Prima facie, there were ligature marks around her neck highlighting that she was choked to death.
Meanwhile, after the incident came to the fore, it was found that the accused husband, Jel Hoque was absconding.
According to the information received, the deceased woman was a mother to two children. The family, originally from Assam's Goalpara, was residing on rent at Beharbari.
The husband, Jel Hoque was employed as a daily wage worker in Guwahati. Following the incident, the local police reached the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.
However, in a another twist to the tale, the accused husband later turned up Lakhipur Police Station in Assam's Cachar to surrender before the police. Further details in connection with the matter are awaited.