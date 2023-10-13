Guwahati Youth Murder: Shocking Details Point To Love Angle

In an update to the shocking murder of a youth in Guwahati on Thursday, it has now been revealed that the victim was in a relationship with a divorced woman.
The victim, Anjan Nath was shot at point-blank range by unidentified miscreants while he was traveling on a two-wheeler at Koinadhora in Guwahati. He was rushed to Metro Hospital at Khanapara with bullet wounds to his chest, however, he was declared dead on arrival.
It has now come to the fore that he was in a relationship with one Gitashri Sinha, who was previously married, but since then is divorced. Gitashri is a resident of Udaynagar near the Koinadhora area of Guwahati. She also has a child from her previous marriage.
Following her divorce, she entered into a relationship with the victim Anjan Nath. However, her family members did not consent to the relationship. They had been together for the last four years, but did not tie the knot, it has been informed.
On the other hand, the family members of the deceased Anjan Nath claim that they only knew each other for a few months. The parents of Anjan Nath were also against the relationship.
According to reports, Anjan Nath used to meet with Gitashri regularly. He would pick her up from her home at Koinadhora and then drop her. Last night, while he was on his way to pick her up, he was shot at and killed.
However, the police is now pondering over who informed the assailants about the whereabouts of Anjan. The police is also having to deal with conflicting statements from both families.
Moreover, Gitashri was not married once but thrice previously, it has emerged. The investigating team from Basistha Police has confiscated the mobile phone of Gitashri, while a crime branch team is overlooking the investigation into the matter.
The Assam Director General of Police GP Singh along with Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah had reached the spot to take stock of the situation last night.