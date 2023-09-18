BREAKING: Newly-Wed Woman Found Dead In Guwahati's Ulubari

The body of a newly-wed woman was recovered under mysterious conditions in Guwahati's Ulubari on Monday, as per preliminary reports.
The reports stated that the incident took place at House number 8 at South Sarania in the Ulubari area of the city.
The woman had been living in the house on rent along with her husband for the past three months, neighbours informed.
The deceased woman was identified as Mayejya Begum. She was found hanging from the ceiling inside her house.
Soon after the incident came to the fore, the local police was informed and a team of officials from the Paltan Bazar Police Station along with the Magistrate arrived at the scene of the crime.
However, adding a twist to the tale, the family members of the deceased woman have claimed that she was murdered in a "premeditated act".
They alleged that the husband, identified as Safdar Hussain Saikia, planned and carried out the murder.