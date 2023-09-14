Guwahati: Man Drugged and Murdered By Wife, Her Lover

A woman and her alleged lover have been arrested in connection to the premeditated murder of the woman’s husband at Jagiroad on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
According to information received, the deceased husband, identified as Asadur Rahman, was drugged and murdered by the duo – his body later abandoned inside a car at Silbhanga in Jorabat.
The duo allegedly attempted to make it look like an accident by strategically placing the car on the side of the highway.
Sources informed that the police were soon alerted by locals and passersby who discovered the body inside the abandoned car. The police, upon receiving information about the same, reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.
Seemingly suspicious, the police launched an investigation in this regard and within just a few hours, nabbed the accused woman and her lover.
The arrested duo has been identified as Feroza Khatun and her lover Safiqul Islam. Moreover, the police also detained their driver, namely Rantu Bordoloi, for questioning.