BREAKING: Police Seize Rs 25 Lakhs, Detain 1 From Guwahati Rly Stn

Government Railway Police (GRP) at Guwahati Railway Station in Assam recovered a huge amount of money and detained one person in connection with it.

According to reports, the accused was travelling from Manipur and was headed to Delhi on a Rajdhani Express.

Police said that they recovered Rs 25 lakhs in cash from the person. They have not released the name of the detained person yet.

Meanwhile, the detained person was not able to provide any documentation regarding the large sum of cash that he was carrying, informed officials.

He is being interrogated at the moment as the police are trying to verify the source of the money.