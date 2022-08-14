Big Bull Of Dalal Street Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Passes Away At 62

Billionaire investor and the current Big Bull of Dalal Street, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on Sunday at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 62.

Jhunjhunwala was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital at around 6.45 am in the moring after suffering a cardiac arrest, but was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the hospital.

According to Forbes, the veteran trader and investor was worth around $5.5 billion. He was also a promoter of the newly launched airlines Akasa Air, which began operations just a week before.

Jhunjhunwala was reportedly suffering from several health issues and was last seen publically on a wheelchair at the launch of his airline.