BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Guwahati to Pay Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Guwahati on Friday afternoon, marking his first visit to Assam since the untimely demise of the state’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg.

Gandhi landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Borjhar around 1:00 PM on a special flight and headed straight to Sonapur, where he will pay his respects at Zubeen Garg’s Samadhi Khetra.

According to sources from the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Gandhi’s visit has been kept strictly non-political, underscoring his personal connection and deep respect for the late artist.

“This visit is purely to offer condolences to Zubeen Garg’s family and pay homage to Assam’s beloved artist,” said a senior APCC leader to Pratidin Time.

Following the floral tribute at the cremation site, Gandhi will proceed to Zubeen Garg’s residence in Kahilipara, where he will meet Garima Saikia Garg and other family members.

Zubeen Garg’s death has left an irreplaceable void in Assam’s music and film industry, sparking widespread mourning and a massive public outcry demanding justice.

After completing his brief but heartfelt visit, Gandhi is expected to depart directly for the airport later this afternoon.