Rahul Gandhi to Arrive in Guwahati Today to Pay Tribute to Zubeen Garg

In an unusual move that departs from the usual political itinerary, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will be in Guwahati today (October 17) — not for a rally, not for meetings, but to pay a personal tribute to the late music legend Zubeen Garg.

Party sources and the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) confirmed to Pratidin Time that Gandhi’s visit will remain strictly non-political. He will neither hold any discussion with local party leaders nor engage in any public event. “This visit is purely to offer condolences to Zubeen Garg’s family and pay respect to Assam’s beloved artist,” said a senior APCC leader.

According to the schedule, Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Guwahati’s LGBI Airport around 1:30 PM, from where he will head straight to Zubeen Garg’s Samadhi Khetra in Sonapur. After offering floral tributes, he will proceed to Zubeen’s residence in Kahilipara to meet Garima Saikia Garg and other family members. Gandhi is expected to spend some quiet time with the family before departing directly for the airport.