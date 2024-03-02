BREAKING: Scooty Rider Killed In Hit-And-Run In Guwahati

A two-wheeler rider was killed in Guwahati's Jalukbari area on Saturday night after being hit by a city bus, initial reports claimed.
As per the reports, the rider of the two-wheeler was killed on the spot as a result of the accident which was caused by the bus speeding beyond limits.
The deceased individual was identified as Umesh Das, a resident of Palasbari region on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
Meanwhile, having caused the accident and the death of the scooty-rider, the driver along with the bus fled from the scene.
The scooty which was hit by the bus had registration numbers AS 25 V 7413.