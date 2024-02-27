Upcoming Cricketer Lost To Accident In Guwahati, Another Injured

A talented cricketer was lost to a tragic road accident in Guwahati that took place on Tuesday in the Lokhra area.
The deceased youth, who was traveling on a two-wheeler, met with an accident near Forest Gate in the Lokhra area of Guwahati. He was identified as Dipankar Rongpi.
Meanwhile, the other youth on the motorcycle also sustained injuries in the accident and his condition remains critical, sources said.
While, the details of the accident are yet to surface, it has been reported that the injured youth, identified as Montu Das, was rushed to the nearby Ayursundra Hospital where he is fighting for his life.
Earlier in the day, another road accident in Assam's Bajali claimed the life of a two-wheeler rider. The accident took place between a scooty and a Tata Magic, sources said.
The scooty rider who died in the accident was identified as Dharanidhar Roy. Meanwhile, the passenger carrying Tata Magic fled from the spot after the accident.