BREAKING: Scooty Rider, Pillion Critically Injured in Guwahati Hit-and-Run Incident

The incident occurred as the vehicle fled the scene, leaving the victims in serious condition.
A tragic hit-and-run incident occurred in the Zoo road flyover on Sunday night, involving a scooty bearing registration AS01EZ9657. An unidentified vehicle collided with the scooty, leaving both the rider and pillion critically injured.

Despite repeated calls for an ambulance, none arrived promptly. An eyewitness later transported the injured to GMCH in their own vehicle.

This is a developing story........

