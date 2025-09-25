BREAKING: SIT Team Reaches Shyamkanu Mahanta's Residence

As per the latest development in the Zubeen Garg's death mystery, officials of the SIT team have reached Shyamkanu Mahanta's Residence as part of the ongoing investigation. No further information is available regarding SIT's raid of Mahanta's residence.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmaassured that no one will be spared in the probe into the untimely demise of the state’s beloved singer, Zubeen Garg.

Taking to his official X handle, the chief minister informed that he held a high-level meeting with the Director General of Police (DGP) Assam, the ADGP (CID), the Chief Secretary of Assam, and other senior officers.

Following the meeting, Sarma directed the DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising the best officers of Assam Police to investigate the case.

“The SIT will have full freedom to investigate the case with complete professional integrity,” Sarma stated in his post.

Following the order os Assam CM, a nine-member SIT team has been formed, and they have been conducting the investigation since then.

