"Case May Move to CBI if Needed": CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

In a recent interview, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed public concerns over the ongoing investigation into the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg.

The CM urged patience, stating, “I would also like to say: give the SIT some time. If the SIT can’t do anything and the people of Assam are not satisfied, we will seek to transfer the case to the CBI.” His remarks underline the state government’s commitment to ensuring a thorough and transparent inquiry into the matter.

He further added, “Garima Garg has never requested us to hand over her husband’s access, whether it is social media or anything. If these are with Siddharth Sharma, and we were to hand them over to his wife, Garima Garg has not made any such request.

If the family required anything in this regard, Garima Garg would certainly communicate it, as the Commissioner of Police is in daily contact with her. At present, the family’s only request is for justice.