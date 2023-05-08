BREAKING: South Point School Student Found Dead, Suicide Suspected

In a sensational incident, a student of South Point School in Guwahati was found dead in a suspected case of suicide on Monday.
As per initial reports, the incident took place in the fourth floor of the hostel inside South Point School campus in Guwahati’s Barsapara locality. The body of the deceased student was found early today morning.
The deceased was a Class 12 student of the school and was a resident of Arunachal Pradesh. So far, the reason behind the tragic turn of events is unclear.
As of now, all classes scheduled for the day have been suspended in light of the incident by South Point School authorities.
Police was informed and arrived at the scene to recover the body. An investigation into the incident has been initiated and further details will emerge soon.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld at the moment.
Further details are awaited.