Jorhat Suicide: Not A Case Of Honey Trapping Or Blackmail, Says Top Cop

The Jorhat ASP was addressing the media today regarding the recent case where an elderly man committed suicide after an intimate video of his with a much younger woman went viral on the internet.

He said, “You may be familiar with the case that in the last few days, an obscene video has been shared widely on social media. In that regard, a young woman had registered a case at the Jorhat Sadar Police Station on May 1 numbered 215/23 under sections 328, 376 and 354 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) read with section 67, 67 (A) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. An investigation into the case was launched and we inspected the videos that were shared online. Soon we also detained all the people associated with the case.”