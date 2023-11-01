BREAKING: Speeding Car Rams Into Parked Vehicles At Silpukhuri
A massive collision took place in Guwahati's Silpukhuri area on Wednesday night where a speeding car rammed into several other stationary vehicles parked along the road.
Initial reports stated that a speeding Swift Dzire car rammed into several parked vehicles including cars and two-wheelers, damaging them.
The car the caused the accident also received major damages. Initial reports do not point towards any casualties or injuries at the moment.
The car that caused the accident has registration numbers AS 07 B 9565.
Meanwhile, a motorcycle and a Ford car have been identified to have been damaged in the accident.
Several city traffic police personnel are at the spot and taking stock of the matter.
It is unclear as to how many people were present in the car that caused the accident, but onlookers mentioned that three people managed to flee from the scene, while one was detained by the police for questioning.
Further details are awaited.