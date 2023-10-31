Ministry of Road Transport and Highways releases Annual Report on ‘Road Accidents in India-2022’

The Ministry is committed to implementing robust measures to curb road accidents. The Ministry is also working towards various aspects such as road user behaviour, road infrastructure, vehicle standards, enforcement of traffic regulations, and the role of technology in accident prevention. As the road accidents are multi-causal in nature, requiring multi-pronged approach to mitigate the problems through concerted efforts of all agencies at both Central Government and State Governments. The Ministry, along with various other related organizations as well as stakeholders has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety focusing on all 4Es including Education, Engineering (both roads and vehicles), Enforcement and Emergency Care.