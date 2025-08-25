BREAKING: Tragic Road Accident in Guwahati's Dakhingaon, Biker Dies on Spot

A tragic road accident occurred on Monday night in Guwahati's Dakhingaon, claiming the life of a young biker. The victim, identified as Bikash, a resident of Pragati Path in Lal Ganesh, was riding a two-wheeler bearing registration number AS 01 GA 8184 when he reportedly lost control and crashed into the divider railing.

Advertisment

The accident happened in front of the National Power Training Institute. Eyewitnesses say the absence of street lighting in the area contributed to the crash. The young rider succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Further details are awaited...