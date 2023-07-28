Guwahati News

BREAKING: Unidentified Body Found At Guwahati's Six Mile

It is suspected that the person died after coming in contact with high voltage current.
An unidentified body was found in Guwahati's Six Mile area today
An unidentified body was found in Guwahati's Six Mile area today
Pratidin Time

An unidentified body of a person was found lying in the Six Mile area of Guwahati early on Friday morning.

As per initial reports, the body was found by a pedestrian inside a transformer compartment in Guwahati's Six Mile.

It is suspected that the person died after coming in contact with high voltage current, however, the truth will only emerge after proper investigation.

The identity of the deceased has not been established as of now. Local police arrived at the scene and recovered the body.

Meanwhile, it has also come to the fore that the gate of the compartment that houses the transformer was not locked, as against how it should have been.

An unidentified body was found in Guwahati's Six Mile area today
Assam: Unidentified Dead Body Found in Brahmaputra River
Guwahati police
Crime

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/breaking-unidentified-body-found-at-guwahatis-six-mile
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com