BREAKING: Unidentified Body Found At Guwahati's Six Mile

An unidentified body of a person was found lying in the Six Mile area of Guwahati early on Friday morning.
As per initial reports, the body was found by a pedestrian inside a transformer compartment in Guwahati's Six Mile.
It is suspected that the person died after coming in contact with high voltage current, however, the truth will only emerge after proper investigation.
The identity of the deceased has not been established as of now. Local police arrived at the scene and recovered the body.
Meanwhile, it has also come to the fore that the gate of the compartment that houses the transformer was not locked, as against how it should have been.