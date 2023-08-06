BREAKING: Unidentified Body Found In Ditch At Chandrapur

A tense atmosphere gripped the residents of Assam's Chandrapur on the outskirts of Guwahati on Sunday following the recovery of an unidentified body.
According to initial reports from the scene, the body was was found from a ditch on the side of the road along Narengi-Chandrapur highway.
Meanwhile, a team of cops from the nearby Pragjyotishpur Police Station reached the scene of the incident and recovered the body.
The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet. The body has been sent for post-mortem to find out details about the death, informed officials.
In the meantime, the police are suspecting that the body might have been thrown off the road as a result of an accident and later died out in the ditch.
Preliminary reports from the scene also state that the body had injuries on its head.
Officials assured that legal proceedings in the matter have been initiated and all possible angles will be investigated.