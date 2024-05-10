BREAKING: Unidentified Body Found in Guwahati's Fancy Bazar

A somber discovery rocked Guwahati's Fancy Bazar on Friday as the lifeless body of a youth was found.
Adding to the intrigue, bloodstains were found at the door of the building owner's residence, located on Laxmi Gali in Gallapatti, identified as SK Patodia, belonging to a trio of siblings.
The circumstances surrounding these tragic incidents remain shrouded in mystery, compelling both police and local residents to seek answers.
Despite ongoing investigations, the identity of the deceased individual has yet to be established, intensifying the sense of unease and prompting a deeper probe into these unsettling discoveries.
This is a developing story. Further details await….