Assam Woman Traced In Haryana; Human Trafficking Exposed

A woman from Raha in Assam was tracked down in Haryana after over a month exposing a major human trafficking racket, as per reports on Friday.
The young woman, a resident of Raha in the Nagaon district of Assam, was trapped by the traffickers on the pretext of marriage. According to the family members of the victim, they proposed marriage to her and took her to Haryana.
The accused traffickers, who are yet to be identified, took her to Haryana on March 14, this year, the family said. They confessed that they also received Rs 3 lakh in exchange for taking their girl away which they unsuspectingly accepted presuming that their daughter would be married.
However, when the family understood that it was a fraud and that their daughter had been trafficked, they filed a complaint with the police.
Based on the family's complaint, the police launched an investigation and were able to trace her location to Haryana. According to officials, they expect the woman to currently reside in Haryana and they are trying to reach out and rescue her.
More details in connection with the matter are awaited.