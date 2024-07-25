BREAKING: Unidentified Body Recovered from Brahmaputra River in North Guwahati

An unidentified body was discovered floating in the Brahmaputra River near Rajaduwar area in North Guwahati on Wednesday afternoon.
The body, found without any clothing, has yet to be identified.
Initial reports suggest the body might be linked to the ongoing search for Assamese music director Ramen Baruah, who has been missing for the past four days.
However, sources noted that the deceased appears to be a middle-aged man, whereas Baruah is over 80 years old, casting doubt on the connection.
Search efforts for Baruah continue, but there have been no significant developments so far. His sudden disappearance has left his family and the people of Assam deeply concerned.
More details awaited.