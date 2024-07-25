Ramen Baruah Missing: Search Ops Enter Day 4 with No Breakthrough

Search operations for Assamese music director Ramen Baruah, who has been missing for the past four days, continue with no significant leads. His sudden disappearance continue to keep his family and the people of Assam in dismay.
The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and state police have been combing various locations across Assam, including the Brahmaputra River and the Dhubri-Bangladesh border, but have yet to find any trace of him.
On Wednesday, Police Commissioner Diganta Barah provided an update on the investigation. Baruah was last seen near the Brahmaputra River close to the Gauhati High Court at around 10:09 am on Monday. According to the Commissioner, Baruah left his home voluntarily and was last observed at the riverbank.
Preliminary investigation suggests that Baruah was dealing with personal and family-related distress, which may have contributed to his emotional state at the time of his disappearance.
Commissioner Barah stated, "There is no indication that any outsider was involved in this silent incident. Baruah was unhappy with some personal and family matters. There is a hypothesis that he may have been somewhat restless and emotional during that time. We do not have any evidence suggesting he left the riverbank after arriving there, leading us to believe he might have fallen into the water."
The SDRF has intensified its search efforts in the Brahmaputra River, focusing on the possibility that Baruah may have fallen in. His mobile phone was reported switched off at 10:09 pm on the same day.
Notably, Baruah's daughter has also been involved in the investigation, with family-related dissatisfaction considered a potential factor in his disappearance.
Singer Zubeen Garg, along with the Latasil police, also joined the search efforts. Their search included several significant locations such as Lachit Ghat, Kamakhya Temple, Shukreshwar Devalaya, Bhootnath Temple, and Uzan Bazar Ghat, but Baruah’s whereabouts remain unknown.