BREAKING: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati on Thursday evening to a warm reception at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI).

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP State President Dilip Saikia, MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, Ministers Atul Bora and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, along with several other senior leaders, were present at the airport to welcome the Home Minister.

Shah is scheduled to take part in a series of official and party-related engagements during his visit to Assam.

