BREAKING: Veer Lachit Sena's Rantu Paniphukan Detained Amidst Media Briefing

Veer Lachit Sena chief secretary and senior leader Rantu Paniphukan was detained by Assam Police on Monday afternoon while he was addressing a press conference at Hotel Apollo Grand on GS Road in Guwahati. The detention, executed without prior notice, took place in the middle of his media briefing, triggering shock, protests and tension among his supporters present at the venue.

Before being taken into custody, Paniphukan delivered a fiery response to recent political developments and statements made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Referring to the CM’s remarks linking certain individuals to the Veer Lachit Sena, Paniphukan said: “The Chief Minister commented on the basis of one incident. After that incident, he passed sweeping remarks. The people who were arrested yesterday — they were expelled from our organisation long back.The remarks made against us are a blessing in disguise — a message to us.”

Taking on critics who have repeatedly branded the Veer Lachit Sena as aligning with the ruling party, he said: “Many have called us the BJP’s B-team. But anyone watching the current situation knows the truth.”

Paniphukan also addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding Bikash, a name that has been widely discussed in media circles in recent weeks.

Clarifying the organisation’s stand, he said: “The name of Bikash is being talked about across Assam. People ask why we haven’t taken action. Let me be clear — we function according to the Constitution. Action has to follow procedure. If someone makes loose comments on YouTube, that is their personal opinion, not the official stand of Veer Lachit Sena.”

Paniphukan revealed that the organisation has already instituted an internal investigation.

“We have formed an inquiry committee. Every financial transaction, every funding source — all of it will be investigated. There will be complete scrutiny.”

Delivering a defiant message before being detained, he asserted: “No one can destroy the identity of Veer Lachit Sena.”

